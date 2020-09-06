Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives $9.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNLPF. Citigroup raised Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Friday, August 7th. Panmure Gordon raised Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS FNLPF traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $17.28. 9,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $18.11.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

