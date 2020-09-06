Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Short Interest Down 14.1% in August

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the July 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $108.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 7.93. Freshpet has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $116.60. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,080.31 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $553,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,142,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $2,115,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,815,746.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,636,000 after purchasing an additional 778,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,719,000 after buying an additional 775,811 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,984,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,734,000 after buying an additional 618,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after buying an additional 616,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 5,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after buying an additional 546,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

