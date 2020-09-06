Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Short Interest Down 14.1% in August

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the July 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $108.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 7.93. Freshpet has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $116.60. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,080.31 and a beta of 0.77.
In other news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $553,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,142,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $2,115,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,815,746.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
FRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.
About Freshpet
Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
Featured Story: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.