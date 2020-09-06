Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,091 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.80% of Freshpet worth $26,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1,145.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRPT traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.02. The company had a trading volume of 399,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,085. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,080.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.17. Freshpet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $116.60.

In other Freshpet news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,344,910.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $610,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $366,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,738 shares of company stock worth $5,162,710 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

