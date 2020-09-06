Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.03.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 778,088 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 131,336 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 499,188 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 28,716 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $16.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

