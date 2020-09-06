Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th.
In other news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $94,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
FC stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.60 million, a PE ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.45. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.49). Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $37.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
About Franklin Covey
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.
