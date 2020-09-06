Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

In other news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $94,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,104,000 after acquiring an additional 452,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FC stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.60 million, a PE ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.45. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.49). Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $37.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

