Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FORR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forrester Research currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

FORR opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.41 million, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.62 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Equities analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 3,006 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 160.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the first quarter worth $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 309.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 52.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

