Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.57. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 22,124 shares.

Specifically, Director Paul W. Hobby bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Nierenberg bought 145,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,208.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 177,750 shares of company stock worth $414,645. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $171.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.18.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 178.19% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTK. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in Flotek Industries by 300.0% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Flotek Industries by 106.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 32,864 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Flotek Industries by 5,586.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 94,968 shares in the last quarter. 34.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

