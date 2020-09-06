Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) Shares Sold by Third Avenue Management LLC

Third Avenue Management LLC reduced its stake in Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,827,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821,075 shares during the period. Five Point makes up about 7.0% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Third Avenue Management LLC owned approximately 7.30% of Five Point worth $49,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 0.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,709,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,806,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Point during the second quarter worth about $4,017,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Five Point by 227.1% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 230,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 160,133 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Five Point by 7.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Five Point by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Five Point from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of FPH remained flat at $$5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 43,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,980. The company has a market cap of $745.89 million, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. Five Point Holdings LLC has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $9.31.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. Five Point had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 11.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Point Holdings LLC will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

