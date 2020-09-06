Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Five Below by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Five Below by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Five Below by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $10,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 475,647 shares in the company, valued at $49,148,604.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $1,041,207.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.29. 3,888,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,986. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.22. Five Below Inc has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $137.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.