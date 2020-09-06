Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Five Below from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.60.

FIVE opened at $125.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Five Below has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $137.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,639,000 after buying an additional 797,658 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Five Below by 149.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,126,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after buying an additional 1,873,138 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,370,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,431,000 after buying an additional 172,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Five Below by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,767,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Five Below by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,317,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,758,000 after buying an additional 153,403 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $11,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 524,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,830,797.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $1,041,207.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

