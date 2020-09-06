FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.59.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $29.40 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.27.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 164.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 108.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 343.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 65.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

