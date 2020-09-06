First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $11,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 65.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $34.76 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04.

