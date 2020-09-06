First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 945 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $9,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth about $496,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,472,000 after acquiring an additional 490,263 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,755,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $952,357,000 after acquiring an additional 76,588 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $1,038,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 595.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $290.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $302.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.30 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $384.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.