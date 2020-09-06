First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,879 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,879 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $12,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after purchasing an additional 55,236 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,604,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 122,070 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.67. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.