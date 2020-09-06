First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,415 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Paycom Software worth $13,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 90.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 581.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $2,263,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 47.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,118,000 after buying an additional 1,402,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 237.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $298.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $270.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software Inc has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $342.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.83 and its 200 day moving average is $272.52.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.13, for a total value of $311,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total transaction of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $18,859,170. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

