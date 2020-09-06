First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 47,484 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,484 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,781,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,395 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15,925.0% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 711,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,149,000 after purchasing an additional 707,071 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,746,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,550,000 after purchasing an additional 437,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 821.3% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 282,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,655,000 after acquiring an additional 251,743 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAV stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.