First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,968 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $333,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,868 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 105.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,695,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $264,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,392 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $216,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $413,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 348.2% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,638,584 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,956 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.