First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,679 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 49,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in Intuit by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.24.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $333.11 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $360.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.78.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $6,420,553.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,212,499.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,206 shares of company stock worth $68,746,101 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

