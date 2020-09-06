First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 21,008 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,008 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of United Rentals worth $9,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $91,355,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,376,000 after buying an additional 989,470 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,010,000 after buying an additional 435,398 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 913,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,016,000 after purchasing an additional 343,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 716,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,700,000 after purchasing an additional 321,705 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $176.43 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $186.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.08.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.73.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

