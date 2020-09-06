First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,846 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.76% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $10,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $51.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47.

