First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 13,264 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 13,264 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,335,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,084,414,000 after buying an additional 145,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,245,892,000 after buying an additional 1,789,430 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after buying an additional 8,336,747 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,542,000 after buying an additional 2,568,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $671,480,000 after buying an additional 11,739,583 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $86,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,339.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,840 shares of company stock worth $721,578. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.50. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

