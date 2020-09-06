First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 100,122 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,243 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,122 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Citizens Financial Group worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,315,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,953,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,095 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,710,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,375,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,078 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,480,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.83.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

