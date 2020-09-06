First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 122.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in ResMed in the first quarter worth about $3,005,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 50.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed stock opened at $173.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.36.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.01 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. ResMed’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $300,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $1,152,074.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,222,545.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,735. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

