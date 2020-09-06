First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51,480 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $757,000.00. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,776 shares of company stock valued at $17,322,864 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.73.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $148.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.74. The company has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,850.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.