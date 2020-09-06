First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,417 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 82.7% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

BATS:EFG opened at $89.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

