First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 27,502 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $12,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 163,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $105.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.61. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $121.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

