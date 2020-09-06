First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,965 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Starwood Property Trust worth $10,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 769.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STWD opened at $15.63 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.87 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

