First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 35,605 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,943,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 549.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 28,732 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,780,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX opened at $46.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.58. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

