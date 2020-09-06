First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,649 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.9% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $5,299,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 94.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 127,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average is $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4694 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

