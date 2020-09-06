First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 244,806 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Owl Rock Capital worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 93.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 45,927 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 13.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,494,778,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCC stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.00. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $19.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $190.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.07 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

In other news, CEO Craig Packer bought 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $247,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $100,212.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,786,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,097,003.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,820 shares of company stock worth $2,441,491 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

