First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $9.89 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,035 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $9,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after acquiring an additional 301,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4,242.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 518,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,191,000 after acquiring an additional 506,120 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 372.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 38,195 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $84.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.42.

