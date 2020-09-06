First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $9.03 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 39.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX opened at $101.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.66 and a 200-day moving average of $91.35.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.22 million. Analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

In other news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $450,585.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock worth $2,097,763 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.10.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.