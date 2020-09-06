First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $12.12 Million Stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Gartner worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Gartner by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,755 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in Gartner by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,523,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Gartner by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,532,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,161,000 after purchasing an additional 473,437 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Gartner by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,182,000 after purchasing an additional 322,057 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,319,000 after purchasing an additional 308,441 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 1,426 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $187,561.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $1,815,395.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 704,506 shares in the company, valued at $93,868,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,130 shares of company stock worth $4,365,732 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $131.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.66. Gartner Inc has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $165.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.39 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

