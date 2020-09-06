First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $10.41 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,259 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $10,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 135.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 374.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

NYSE:GPC opened at $97.47 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $108.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.54%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

