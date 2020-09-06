First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 306,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,037 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.41% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $8,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $435,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFM stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.11.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

