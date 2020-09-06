First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 37.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,511 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $10,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 141,836.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42,551 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

