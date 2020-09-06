First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,604 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.65.

NYSE:COP opened at $35.86 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

