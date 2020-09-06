First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 27,478 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,478 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 854,299 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,490,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,462,000 after acquiring an additional 78,816 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 81.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 83.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,101,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. BofA Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.47.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

