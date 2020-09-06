First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 158,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,989,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Levin Easterly Partners LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.03. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $65.95.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

