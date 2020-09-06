First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 851 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $10,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 44.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 292.9% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker purchased 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,172.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,010.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $864,068 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $120.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.09. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.06.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

