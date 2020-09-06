First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 15,412 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,412 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

NYSE CNI opened at $103.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.77 and its 200 day moving average is $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $107.52.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

