First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $36.00.

FMBH stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $432.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 26.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the second quarter worth $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the first quarter worth $120,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 92.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 25.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

