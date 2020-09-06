Financial Review: Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) & Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM)

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) and Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xunlei and Gridsum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei $180.66 million 1.29 -$53.17 million N/A N/A Gridsum $46.91 million 0.76 -$77.27 million N/A N/A

Xunlei has higher revenue and earnings than Gridsum.

Profitability

This table compares Xunlei and Gridsum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei -32.35% -20.37% -14.46% Gridsum -165.28% N/A -59.92%

Risk and Volatility

Xunlei has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gridsum has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Xunlei and Gridsum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A Gridsum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Xunlei shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Gridsum shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Xunlei shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xunlei beats Gridsum on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games online game Website and purchase licenses; live video and online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2017, its platform had approximately 145 million monthly unique visitors. Xunlei Limited has strategic partnerships with People Capital to promote blockchain innovation; and China Mobile IoT Company Limited to develop IoT industry solutions. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Gridsum Company Profile

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to track and analyze user behavior from original access to ultimate conversion; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; and Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; voice recognition and transcription system; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a cloud-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

