Financial Comparison: HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) vs. Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) and Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get HANG SENG BK LT/S alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HANG SENG BK LT/S and Boc Hong Kong, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HANG SENG BK LT/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Boc Hong Kong 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

HANG SENG BK LT/S pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Boc Hong Kong pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. HANG SENG BK LT/S pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

HANG SENG BK LT/S has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boc Hong Kong has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HANG SENG BK LT/S and Boc Hong Kong’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HANG SENG BK LT/S $6.85 billion 4.23 $3.17 billion $1.64 9.25 Boc Hong Kong $13.24 billion 2.25 $4.11 billion N/A N/A

Boc Hong Kong has higher revenue and earnings than HANG SENG BK LT/S.

Profitability

This table compares HANG SENG BK LT/S and Boc Hong Kong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HANG SENG BK LT/S N/A N/A N/A Boc Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of HANG SENG BK LT/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Boc Hong Kong shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boc Hong Kong beats HANG SENG BK LT/S on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

HANG SENG BK LT/S Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The company offers personal banking services, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, and insurance and wealth management services, as well as consumer lending services. It also provides corporate lending, trade and receivable finance, payments and cash management, treasury and foreign exchange, general insurance, key-person insurance, investment, and corporate wealth management services, as well as general banking, interest rate, money market, structured, derivative products, etc. In addition, the company offers trustee, nominee, retirement benefit and life assurance, fund management, stock broking, and property management services, as well as index compilation and licensing; fund raising and sales; and asset management services. It operates approximately 280 service outlets in Hong Kong; branches in Macau and Singapore; and a representative office in Taipei. Hang Seng Bank Limited, through its subsidiary, Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, operates a mainland China network with outlets in the Pearl River delta, the Yangtze River delta, the Bohai Rim region, and Midwest China. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Seng Bank Limited is a subsidiary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

Boc Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. The company offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services. It also provides cross-border services for corporate customers; business banking, trade finance and services, investment, treasury, corporate collection and payment, e-commerce, and card services; small business, asset-pledge, machinery and equipment financing, and project financing and syndicated loans; and payroll, custody, and cash management services; and business comprehensive, property, liability, group, and retailer comprehensive insurance plans. In addition, it provides investment products and services, including securities, foreign exchange, fund, precious metals and FX margin, bonds, currency linked investment, structured products, bonds, and savings plans. The company operates approximately 200 branches, 270 automated banking centers, and approximately 1,000 self-service machines. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1917 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. The company is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of BOC Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for HANG SENG BK LT/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HANG SENG BK LT/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.