Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 103,485 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.15% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $111,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $960,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,784 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,760,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,085,000 after purchasing an additional 146,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $896,359,000 after purchasing an additional 705,855 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 76.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $900,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,473 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,776 shares of company stock worth $17,322,864. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.73.

NYSE FIS traded down $2.90 on Friday, reaching $148.00. 2,512,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,545. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,850.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

