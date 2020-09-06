Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after buying an additional 1,766,938 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $960,165,000 after buying an additional 1,117,784 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,760,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $944,085,000 after buying an additional 146,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $896,359,000 after buying an additional 705,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $900,283,000 after buying an additional 2,914,473 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS stock opened at $148.00 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,850.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $757,000.00. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,776 shares of company stock worth $17,322,864 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.73.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

