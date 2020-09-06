Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Stake Boosted by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,158,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,416 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.72% of Fidelity National Financial worth $66,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 63.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 89.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $685,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 256,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,782,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,181 shares of company stock worth $9,892,151 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of FNF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.27. 2,056,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.45.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

