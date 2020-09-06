Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Stake Boosted by Sonic Fund II L.P.

Sonic Fund II L.P. raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,634,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the quarter. Fennec Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 6.8% of Sonic Fund II L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sonic Fund II L.P. owned approximately 6.45% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

NASDAQ:FENC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,943. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $131.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of -0.04.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

