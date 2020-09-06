Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FAST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.10.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.93.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $1,301,776.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,354.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,700. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 54,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Fastenal by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 81,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 49,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,504 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

