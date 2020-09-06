FarmaTrust (FTT) Market Capitalization Hits $13.55 Million

FarmaTrust (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 36.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, FarmaTrust has traded down 42.5% against the dollar. FarmaTrust has a market cap of $13.55 million and $1,426.00 worth of FarmaTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FarmaTrust token can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FarmaTrust alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.28 or 0.05203887 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004072 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00034247 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00050709 BTC.

FarmaTrust Profile

FarmaTrust (FTT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. FarmaTrust’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FarmaTrust is /r/FarmaTrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FarmaTrust’s official Twitter account is @farmatrust and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FarmaTrust is www.farmatrust.com

FarmaTrust Token Trading

FarmaTrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FarmaTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FarmaTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FarmaTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FarmaTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FarmaTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.